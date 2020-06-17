Roddy Ricch Plays 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard
Roddy Ricch plays 'Fishing For Answers,' as he shares his favorite Kobe Bryant memory, reveals what inspired his single "The Box," and more.
Which Artist Will Have the Song of the Summer? | Billboard NewsWhat's your song of the summer for 2020? Vote at Billboard.com.
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week | Billboard NewsDaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch, spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
2020 BET Awards: The Full List of Nominees | Billboard NewsDrake, with six nominations, and newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, tied with five nominations each, are among the top nominees for the 2020 BET Awards.