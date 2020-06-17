Roddy Ricch Plays 'Fishing For Answers' | Billboard

Which Artist Will Have the Song of the Summer? | Billboard News



What's your song of the summer for 2020? Vote at Billboard.com. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:32 Published 2 hours ago

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Tops Hot 100 for 2nd Week | Billboard News



DaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch, spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Credit: Billboard News Published 3 hours ago