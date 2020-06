City of Jackson offering TSA precheck services to the public Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:45s - Published 4 minutes ago City of Jackson offering TSA precheck services to the public Brighter days are ahead for air travelers. 16 WAPT's Will Owens has more on how you can cut down on your wait time at the airport. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YOUR WAIT TIME AT THE AIRPORT.JACKSON MAYOR TOOK AWAY.AUNT ARE LUMUMBA ANNOUNCINGMAJOR PLANS FOR FREQUENT FLIERS.HE SAYS YOU CAN NOW STAY INSIDETHE CITY OF JACKSON AND ACCESSTSA PRECHECK SERVICES PREVIOUSLYIN ORDER TO GET TSA PRECHECKREGISTRATION.YOU HAD TO LEAVE JACKSON AND GOTO VICKSBURG IN ORDER TO BE ABLETO THAT ABILITY TO REGISTER.AND SO WE ARE HAPPY TO ANNOUNCETHAT THE CITY OF JACKSON IS NOWPROVIDING THIS.EIGHTY-FIVE DOLLARS IS THE PRICEFOR A PRE-CHECK ENROLLMENT ANDTHE SERVICE LAST FIVE YEARS.YOU CAN ALSO COME IN AND PAY FOROTHER SERVICES SUCH AS PASSPORTPICTURES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES.THE MAYOR SAYS WHILE HE’S GLADTHEIR SERVICES HERE CHANGE DIDNOT COME OVERNIGHT.I WANT TO ACKNOWLEDGE ALL OF THEHARD WORK THAT HAS GONE INTOTHIS HAPPEN TODAY.NOT ONLY FROM OUR CURRENT CITYCLERK AND THOSE THAT ARE WORKINGWITH US.THIS HAS BEEN MANY YEARS IN THEMAKING AND SO I WANT TOACKNOWLEDGE THE HARD WORK OFEVERYONE WHO HAS COME AND WORKEDIN THE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE ANDWORK TO BRING US TO THIS DAYCOVID-19 GUIDELINES ON THE DOOROF THE OLD CHAMBERS OF COMMERCEBUILDING IT PROHIBITS YOU FROMENROLLING IN PROTECTREGISTRATION, IF YOU’RE FEELINGSYMPTOMS SUCH AS FEVER COUGHINGOR SHORTNESS OF BREATH THE SIGNALSO MANDATES YOU WEAR A FACEMASK BEFORE ENTERING THEBUILDING THE MAYOR SAYSFOLLOWING THE GUIDELINES IS KEYTO ENSURING THE SAFETY OFCUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES.KNOW THAT WE STILL ARE NOT OUTOF THE WOODS WITH THIS PANDEMICAND THIS THIS OCCURRENCE ISEVIDENCE OF THAT AND SO I WANTPEOPLE TO MAINTAIN THEIRVIGILANCE.I WANT PEOPLE TO BE CAUTIOUSADHERE TO THE GUIDELINES THAT WEHAVE ISSUE







