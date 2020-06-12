Rome prepares to host Napoli v Juventus Coppa Italia final without fans

The ball will roll in Rome's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday for the COppa Italia final.

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: EXTERIORS OF ROME'S OLYMPIC STADIUM, SOUNDBITES FROM TWO LOCAL RESIDENTS SHOWS: ROME, ITALY (JUNE 17, 2020) (REUTERS-ACCESS ALL) 1.

OLYMPIC STADIUM 2.

STATUES IN FRONT OF THE STADIUM 3.

VARIOUS OF STADIUM AND STATUES 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) ROME RESIDENT CLAUDIO ZUCCARI, SAYING: ''It is not pleasant not to be able to watch a game, it is not pleasant for us, lovers of sport.

But that's the situation.

It looks like things are getting better.

Teams will play tonight.

Let's hope things will go well.'' 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) GIANNI DINI, SAYING: ''(The empty stadium) will be a bit surreal but we are doing it for the good of everyone, for health.

It is important that sports resumes.

Long live sports.

Even like this is fine, we accept it.

(REPORTERS ASKS ABOUT THE FANS) The fans will have to sit back on their sofa, put themselves at ease, and enjoy the game like this.

This game was not even supposed to take place.

So, it's fine like this.'' 6.

FENCE WITH STADIUM IN THE BACKGROUND 7.

COPPA ITALIA BANNER ON STADIUM 8.

STAND SELLING SCARVES, HATS AND T-SHIRTS OF SOCCER CLUBS 9.

TRAFFIC IN FRONT OF OLYMPIC STADIUM STORY: The ball will roll in Rome's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (June 17), even if not for the clash that was supposed to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Italy would have faced Switzerland in the Italian capital, had the Euro 2020 not been postponed due to the global health emergency.

Instead, Juventus and Napoli will compete, in an empty stadium, for the Coppa Italia final.

''(The empty stadium) will be a bit surreal but we are doing it for the good of everyone, for health'' said Gianni Dini, a Rome resident, having a walk by the stadium.

''The fans will have to sit back on their sofa, put themselves at ease, and enjoy the game like this.

This game was not even supposed to take place.

So, it's fine like this'' he added.

The final between Juventus and Naples will kick off at 21:00 local (19:00 GMT).

The closing stages of the Coppa Italia are acting as a prelude to the remainder of the Serie A season, which restarts after a three-month hiatus on Saturday.

(Production: Cristiano Corvino, Antonio Denti)