Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter demonstration in Patterson Park
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Patterson Park
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Patterson Park
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Chief Constable Andy Marsh on yesterday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol

A video message from Chief Constable Andy Marsh following an act of criminal damage at yesterday's...
Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comLainey GossipSeattle Times


Black Lives Matter protest organisers hit by 'abuse and open racism'

BBC Local News: Somerset -- A family has been targeted by offensive posters after organising a Black...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipReuters


Hundreds gather for Yellowknife demonstration in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Hundreds of people are gathered in Yellowknife on Tuesday for an anti-racism demonstration in...
CBC.ca - Published



Tweets about this

jastama

jones RT @yeahunoeme: This is what humanity looks like. A Black Lives Matter demonstrator carried a right-wing counter-protester to safety during… 2 minutes ago

CabalGretas

GretasSelfIsolatedCabal #TruthAndDemocracy RT @MarkHorsleyUK: THIS IS ALMOST UNBELIEVABLE “A protester who was rescued by a Black Lives Matter hero after a ­demonstration turned vio… 6 minutes ago

steveferrandino

steve ferrandino RT @DrewKaredes: Hundreds surrounding Holy Name rotary in West Roxbury for law enforcement & first responder appreciation event. Another de… 6 minutes ago

braingarbage

braingarbage RT @100PCTUSAFTP: Last night in Portland. A white black lives matter demonstration results in the cops being called and a latino man taken… 6 minutes ago

williedawgy

Steve C @SyedaRocks @tmorello she was part of a group, but after her first poster got tore up, she went back with another s… https://t.co/t6223dp08M 22 minutes ago

williedawgy

Steve C @JMG_Esq @Sensiablue @rywriggs ‘Motorcycle gangs’ incite violence at Bethel Black Lives Matter demonstration https://t.co/StPTEBMjvA 26 minutes ago

williedawgy

Steve C @skank_a_licious @tmorello ‘Motorcycle gangs’ incite violence at Bethel Black Lives Matter demonstration https://t.co/StPTEBMjvA 31 minutes ago

williedawgy

Steve C @fliptotheMFflop @The1Justin @tmorello ‘Motorcycle gangs’ incite violence at Bethel Black Lives Matter demonstration https://t.co/StPTEBMjvA 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice pushes for change [Video]

Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice pushes for change

Local educators and others take to the streets of Milwaukee and call for change to end racial injustice and to honor the passing of long-time coach Ralph Davis.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:17Published
‘All Black Lives Matter’ mural will stay on Hollywood Boulevard a bit longer [Video]

‘All Black Lives Matter’ mural will stay on Hollywood Boulevard a bit longer

The huge “All Black Lives Matter” mural on Hollywood Boulevard that thousands of people marched across over the weekend, calling for racial justice, will stay in place for the time being, local..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:06Published
Some black KC leaders oppose JC Nichols Parkway name change [Video]

Some black KC leaders oppose JC Nichols Parkway name change

Support has rung out from many Kansas City-area civic groups for a proposal to rename JC Nichols Parkway in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and strip the former developer’s name from the iconic..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:37Published