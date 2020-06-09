Protesters Call For Confederate Monument Removal

Protesters have crowded every night this week in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence in an effort to get a confederate monument removed.

You're taking a live look at the shoals now where protesters are calling for the removal of a confederate statue.

This isn't the first time the group it making their voices heard.

The group protested every night this week in front of the lauderdale county courthouse in florence -- where the statue is located.

Here in huntsville --where following the developing story on the attempt to remove a confederate monument from in front of the madison county courthouse.

A local organization said the madison county commission is quote "delaying and deflecting" from taking action.

A member of the tennessee valley progressive alliance told us the commission's decision to ask the state's permission to remove the monument was just an excuse.

"unfortunately it was a gut punch to say let's move it up to the state because it's more evident of the fact that they don't want to move the statue at all."

We know the city could face a 25-thousand dollar fine for moving the statue.

The state has 90 days from the time the commission asked permission to move the statue to make a decision on the legality of moving it.