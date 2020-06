How the Internet Reacted to "Officer Karen" and her Delayed McDonald's Order Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 03:01s - Published 4 minutes ago How the Internet Reacted to "Officer Karen" and her Delayed McDonald's Order A Georgia Officer posts an emotional video after her delayed English McMuffin meal in the drive-through, insinuating that the workers were messing with her food, and the internet mocks her. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this