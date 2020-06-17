Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave" Of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.

This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.

"People keep talking about a second wave.

We're still in a first wave." Fauci to The Wall Street Journal Many countries that appear to have brought the virus under control are now worried.

A possible second wave, where cases peak again, is very much a reality reports Business Insider.

Nine states have announced record single-day increases in cases or were tied with their previous record.

All nine states had recently eased restrictions aimed at slowing the virus.