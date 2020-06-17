Global  

Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave" Of COVID-19
Video Credit: Wochit
Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave' Of COVID-19

Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave" Of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.

This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.

"People keep talking about a second wave.

We're still in a first wave." Fauci to The Wall Street Journal Many countries that appear to have brought the virus under control are now worried.

A possible second wave, where cases peak again, is very much a reality reports Business Insider.

Nine states have announced record single-day increases in cases or were tied with their previous record.

All nine states had recently eased restrictions aimed at slowing the virus.

Fauci says "we're still in a first wave" of coronavirus pandemic

"People keep talking about a second wave," he said. "We're still in a first wave."
'Of Course Not': Dr. Fauci Says He Definitely Wouldn't Attend Trump's Tulsa Rally, Warns 'We Haven't Gotten Out of Our First Wave'

'Of course not': Dr. Fauci says he definitely wouldn't attend Trump's Tulsa rally, warns 'we haven't gotten out of our first wave'
