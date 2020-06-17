Decision Pending In Rayshard Brooks Case

A Georgia prosecutor is expected to announce major news as early as Wednesday.

The news will be whether a former Atlanta police officer will face any charges, reports Reuters.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s parking lot last week.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has said he may charge former officer Garrett Rolfe.

Howard believes Brooks posed no threat and killing him was an unreasonable use of force.

A restaurant employee called 911, saying that a man wouldn’t move the vehicle and appeared intoxicated.