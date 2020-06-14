Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks

Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks.

Gavino Garay has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES** "These are the 11 charges against officer Rolfe.

The first charge is felony murder." A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told reporters on Wednesday.

"And the possible sentences for a felony murder conviction would be life, life without parole, or the death penalty." The death of the 27-year-old Brooks - another in a long line of African-Americans killed by police - further heightened racial concerns in the United States over police tactics and systemic racism.

Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot Brooks on June 12 was fired the next day after surveillance video showed his actions.

He now faces 11 charges including felony murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Howard said the Atlanta police department's rules do not allow an officer to fire even a taser at someone running away, and said of Rolfe, quote "so he certainly cannot fire a handgun at someone running away." Video of the incident, which escalated from a call about a man who appeared intoxicated in his car at the Wendy's drive-though into a fatal shooting, appeared to show Brooks taking one of the officer's Tasers and pointing it at Rolfe before being shot.

Brooks' family welcomed the charges, but his widow Tomika Miller said the charges wouldn't bring her husband back.

"It hurt.

It hurt really bad." During Wednesday's news conference in Atlanta, Howard said Rolfe also kicked Brooks after shooting him and that Devin Brosnan, the other responding officer, has admitted standing on the wounded man's shoulders as Brooks lay dying.

Howard recommended that the judge hold Rolfe without bond.



Related news from verified sources

Atlanta police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

A Georgia county prosecutor on Wednesday announced that a fired Atlanta police officer has been...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comCBS News


DA mulls charges against Atlanta cops in Rayshard Brooks shooting

The Fulton County district attorney is weighing whether to charge two officers with murder for the...
CBS News - Published

Rayshard Brooks Death Aftermath: Atlanta Police Resigns, Officer Fired, Wendy's Set Ablaze

Rayshard Brooks Death Aftermath: Atlanta Police Resigns, Officer Fired, Wendy's Set Ablaze Another murder of a black man transpired. Rayshard Brooks died at the hands of a police officer...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndependent




Tweets about this

jan_dinkins

Jan Dinkins RT @RyanAFournier: The Atlanta, GA police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks was just charged with murder, And faces the death pe… 2 seconds ago

DamnDirtyApe4

Damn Dirty Ape RT @no_silenced: That’s odd The Atlanta Prosecutor said the officer is being charged with murder because The Taser Rayshard fired is not a… 3 seconds ago

NoAppleIndian

REBECCA O’CONNOR 🆘 RT @democracynow: BREAKING: Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot, is charge… 8 seconds ago

nenabandz_

Nena✨💰🧞‍♀️ RT @DrRJKavanagh: BREAKING: Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder in the killing of Rayshard Broo… 11 seconds ago

KennaStevens1

Kenna Stevens RT @kylegriffin1: Fulton County District Attorney: Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, has been char… 12 seconds ago

inittowinit007

🙏FAITH IN TRUMP🇺🇸 RT @LightFighter91B: 🔥COMPLETE BULLSHIT🔥 Atlanta police officer officially charged with MURDER — Could face DEATH PENALTY. If want cop… 14 seconds ago

Trustnoone01

 RT @feingold32: How can any Good Police Officer show up for work tomorrow in Atlanta, after their Brother in Arms was charged with Murder f… 15 seconds ago

BookCd

#Revolution RT @WoobieTuesday: Atlanta cop who killed Rayshard Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, charged with felony murder. Second cop, Devin Brosnan, charged w… 15 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Decision Pending In Rayshard Brooks Case [Video]

Decision Pending In Rayshard Brooks Case

A Georgia prosecutor is expected to announce major news as early as Wednesday. The news will be whether a former Atlanta police officer will face any charges, reports Reuters. The charges stem from the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Atlanta cop charge with murder in death of Brooks [Video]

Atlanta cop charge with murder in death of Brooks

A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published