Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off

Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension.

It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford and there were plenty of unknowns heading into Wednesday’s encounter given the extended break and unusual surroundings.

But City coped better with the situation than Arsenal, who were hampered by David Luiz’s calamitous appearance off the bench at an empty Etihad Stadium.