Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi State schedules home-and-home with Washington State
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Mississippi State schedules home-and-home with Washington State

Mississippi State schedules home-and-home with Washington State

If first year Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach is still around in another 10 years, he’ll get the chance to do battle against his former team.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

If first-year mississippi state- - - - head football coach mike leach- is still around, in another 10- years... he'll get the chance t- do- battle... against his former- team.

- today... m-s-u announced a- home-and-home, against- washington state... set for - august 31st, 20-30... in- starkville... and august 30th,- 20- 31... in pullman.

- just in case you were curious..- leach will be 70 years old, by- the - time that second game rolls - around... and most of the - players that will take the- field... aren't even 10 years - old yet.- still never hurts to plan - ahead... when it comes to the - first-ever- meetings... between the two - schools.- leach went 55-47... during his- eight years, at





Tweets about this