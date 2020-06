KHSD releases guidelines for high school graduations

Kern High School District graduation ceremonies are scheduled for the week of June 22 and will operate under modified safety guidelines that include limiting the number of guests and asking some not to participate.

To help those in attendance, KHSD will set up handwashing stations and sanitizer at the venue and will provide masks for those who do not have them.

