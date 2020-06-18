Picayune Boys Basketball: Kobe Jones commits to Oakleaf Prep Academy

We all like a good comeback story, how about Picayune’s Kobe Jones making his commitment with Oakleaf Prep Academy out of Douglasville, Georgia?

Afternoon.- - and we all like a good comeback- story... how about picayune's - kobe jones making his - commitment, with oakleaf prep - academy... out of douglasville,- georgia.- the young mamba was second on - his team in scoring as a- junior, at more than 12 points- per game... before missing- his entire senior season... wit- a torn a-c-l.

- bad timing, for the collegiate- hopeful shooting guard... - but oakleaf prep will give jone- a post-graduate opportunity, fo- one year... without him losing- any eligibility, at the - next level.

- congratulations... my good sir.-