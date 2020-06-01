Governor DeWine recommends officer licensing process, independent investigations, more training, other reforms
Mixed reactions for Gov. DeWine's police reform proposalsReactions to police reform proposals outlined by Gov. Mike DeWine have drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers and former law enforcement officers.
Baker: More Accountability, Transparency Needed With PoliceGov. Charlie Baker said Thursday there needs to be more transparency and accountability around law enforcement in Massachusetts.
Gov. Cuomo Sets Curfew, Calls For Police ReformNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for a national ban on excessive force by police.
He also set a curfew for New York City following violent protests triggered by George Floyd's death.
The..