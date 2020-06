489 new COVID-19 cases; ‘I’m concerned that people are losing interest,’ governor says

INFORMATION.SOME PEOPLE ARE FREELY WALKINGAROUND, AND GATHERING WITHOUTPPE, ASOCIAL DISTANCING...WHILECOVID-19 CONTINUES TO STRIKE... WE HAVE SEEN PLENTY OF PEOPLEOUT ANDABOUT...SHOPPING AND DINING, ANDNOFOLLOWING GUIDLINES PRESCRIBEDBY THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH...OH, YOU WALK IN A STORE ANDSOMEBODY DONE SNEEZED, YOUDON'T KNOW...IT'S AN INVISIBLEENEMY.

SO IT'S LIKE HOEFFECTIVE IS IT?BUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHERI THINK IT'S STUPID FOR PEOPLENOT TO WEAR THEM.

BECAUSE, IFELIKE YOU'RE GOIN' OUT HERE, ANDYOU KNOW ALL THEPEOPLE...YOU KNOW THECORONAVIRUS GOIN' AROUND, FIRSTOF ALL.

AND YOU KNOW ALL THESEPEOPLE THAT'S NOT WEARING MASKSCLEARLY DON'T CAREDR. JERRILYN DIXSON IS A MENTALHEALTH THERAPIST, WHOSPECIALIZES IN ANXIETYAND DEPRESSION...SHE SAYS IT IS NATURAL FORHUMANS TO WASOME TYPE OF NORMALCY...BECAUSEWE'RE CREATURES OF HABIT...ONE WEEK YOU HEAR THAT MASKSWORK.

YOU KNOW, THE NEXT ONE YHEAR THEY'RE NOT REALLY RELIABLEBUT THESE SOTS TOGETHERI DON'T BELIEVE THE MASKSHELPIN' US NONE, OR NONE OFTHAT...NONE OFTHAT.

I DON'T BELIEVE IT BUTTTHESE SOTS TOGETHERI KNOW THAT THERE'S A LOT OFUNCERTAINTIES BOTH ON THESCIENCE END, AND ALSO ON THEGOVERNMENTAL ASPECTS, BUT ITHINK THE BIGGEST THING IS THATALOTTA TIMES, WHAT PEOPLE WANT ISHONEST RESPONSES, THEYWANT HONEST KNOWLEDGE OF WHATTHEY NEED TO DO DIXSON SAYS WHENWE DON'T GET THATINFORMATION, WE ADAPT TO WHAT WETHINK IS THE SAFEST OPTION...WHICH MIGHT INCLUDE SUGGESTIONSFROMFRIENDS AND FAMILY...THAT MAY OR MAY NOT BE THE BESTINFO...SHE SAYS RATHER THAN HEARSAY,GET GUIDANFROM PLACES LIKE THE CDCWEBSITE, ASHARE THAT KNOWLEDGE WITH YOURCIRCLE...AND FOCUS ON YOUR MENTAL HEATH,TO LIMITTHE ANXIETY ABOUT COVID-19 WEMAYGOING THROUGH.WE NEED TO BEGIN TO FOCUS ONWHAT'S IN OUR CONTROL VERSUSWHAT IS NOT IN OUR CONTROL DR. DIXSON SAYSSHE ALSO WANTS PEOPLE TOCONSIDER INTHESE INTERESTING TIMES THATIT'S OKAY TOEVALUATE HOW WE TAKE CARE OF OURPHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTH...ANDA GOODTIME TO ADOPT SOME NEWBEHAVIORS...TROY JOHNSON...16 WAPT NEWS AT10...YOU CAN CONTINUE