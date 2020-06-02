Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuomo, De Blasio Offer Mixed Messages About NYC Entering Phase 2 Of Reopening
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Cuomo, De Blasio Offer Mixed Messages About NYC Entering Phase 2 Of Reopening

Cuomo, De Blasio Offer Mixed Messages About NYC Entering Phase 2 Of Reopening

New York City is set to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday -- or is it?

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers Questioning Mixed Messages About Phase 2 Of Reopening [Video]

New Yorkers Questioning Mixed Messages About Phase 2 Of Reopening

Many people in New York City are looking forward to Phase Two on the road to reopening from the coronavirus pandemic, but not everyone is clear on the rules; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
New York City Officially Enters Phase 1 Of Reopening With Curbside Retail, Construction And Manufacturing [Video]

New York City Officially Enters Phase 1 Of Reopening With Curbside Retail, Construction And Manufacturing

New York City entered Phase 1 of reopening Monday – the last region in the state to reach the milestone. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
NYC Remains On Track For Phase 1 Reopening June 8. [Video]

NYC Remains On Track For Phase 1 Reopening June 8.

New York state is taking new steps on the road to reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published