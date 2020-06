The new Central Hinds football coach is aiming to build role models Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:59s - Published 4 minutes ago The new Central Hinds football coach is aiming to build role models Newly promoted head football coach Lance Teasley is taking over the Central Hinds Academy Cougars program after being the offensive coordinator last year. As he build the varsity and JV programs he is also striving to build student athletes with character. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT'S LANCE TEASLEY THE NEWLYPROMOTEDHEAD COACH FOR THE CENTRAL HINDSACADEMYFOOTBALL PROGRAM. THE COUGARSARECONTINUING THEIR OFFSEASONPROGRAMTHIS WEEK AS THE VARSITY AND JVPROGRAMS CONTINUE TO BUILD BUTTHEIR FIRSTYEAR HEAD COACH BELIEVES HISMISSION ISTO BUILD QUALITY PEOPLE AS WELL. YOU DONT REALIZE WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW BEFORE YOU NEED TO KNOWITAND THIS EPIDEMIC OR THISPANDEMICHAS CAUSED US TO BE EXTEMELYDILLIGENT. AND IT MAKES YOUAPPRECIATE WHAT YOU DIDN'T HAVEBUT IT ALSO MAKES YOU UNDERSTANDTHAT LIFE IS BIGGER THAN JUSTATHLETICS AND SPORTS. THOSEARE A PART OF LIFE. BUT WE GOTTO MAKE SURE THAT WE DO WHAT WECAN TO MAKE ALL THESE GUYSBETTER PEOPLE, BETTER YOUNG MEN,BETTER YOUNG STUDENTS THAT ALLOWTHEM TO CONTRIBUTE BACK INTO THEWORLD. NOT JUST SOMETHING THATIS JUDGED ON A FRIDAY NIGHT OR ATHURSDAY NIGHT.MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAMSPREVIEWS ARE COMING THIS WEEK.







