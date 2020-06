India-China border face-off: Slain Army jawan Sunil Kumar's mortal remains reach Patna

Mortal remains of slain Army jawan Sunil Kumar brought to his residence in Patna on June 18.

Hawaldar Sunil Kumar lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar Unit, were killed on the night of June 15 in the violent face-off with Chinese troops.

Casualties suffered on both sides in violent face-off during de-escalation process.