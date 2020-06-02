Global  

Encounter breaks out in JandK's Awantipora
Encounter breaks out in JandK's Awantipora

Encounter breaks out in JandK's Awantipora

An encounter broke out at the Meej Pampore area of Awantipora city of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists has started in the early hours of Thursday.

Further details are awaited.

