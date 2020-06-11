Did you know these facts about birthday boy Sir Paul McCartney?
Paul McCartney is now 78 years old: but did you know these facts about the former 'Beatles' star?
Paul McCartney asks fans to watch slaughterhouse video to celebrate birthdayPaul McCartney is celebrating his 78th birthday early by urging fans to watch a hard-hitting video he made about slaughterhouses for PETA a decade ago.
Sir Paul McCartney: I want world peace for my birthdaySir Paul McCartney wants "peace on Earth" for his birthday, as he's set to turn 78 on June 18.
Paul McCartney demands Italian concert promoters issue ticket refundsSir Paul McCartney is demanding Italian government officials and gig promoters "do the right thing" and reimburse ticketholders for his cancelled concerts.