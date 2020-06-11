Global  

Did you know these facts about birthday boy Sir Paul McCartney?
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Paul McCartney is now 78 years old: but did you know these facts about the former 'Beatles' star?

Paul McCartney asks fans to watch slaughterhouse video to celebrate birthday

Paul McCartney asks fans to watch slaughterhouse video to celebrate birthday

Paul McCartney is celebrating his 78th birthday early by urging fans to watch a hard-hitting video he made about slaughterhouses for PETA a decade ago.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published
Sir Paul McCartney: I want world peace for my birthday

Sir Paul McCartney: I want world peace for my birthday

Sir Paul McCartney wants "peace on Earth" for his birthday, as he's set to turn 78 on June 18.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Paul McCartney demands Italian concert promoters issue ticket refunds

Paul McCartney demands Italian concert promoters issue ticket refunds

Sir Paul McCartney is demanding Italian government officials and gig promoters "do the right thing" and reimburse ticketholders for his cancelled concerts.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published