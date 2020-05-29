Global  

Combating terrorism going to be priority for us in Security Council: India's Envoy to UN
The India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti informed on June 18 that the United Nations member States elected India for non-permanent seat in the Security Council for the term 2021-22 with overwhelming support.

India got 184 out of the 192 valid votes.

"I am obviously delighted that India has got into the Security Council with tremors support, I would like to express gratitude to member state of the United Nations." said TS Tirumurti while talking exclusively to ANI.

"Combating terrorism is obviously is going to be very important priority for us," TS Tirumurti added.

India secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term.

