North Korea destroys north-south joint liaison office: report
Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations - Duration: 01:18s - Published
North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border city of Kaesong used for bettering ties with South Korea after days of rising tensions on June 16.

