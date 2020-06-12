India-China major general-level talks begin after violent faceoff in Galwan Valley | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published 2 minutes ago India-China major general-level talks begin after violent faceoff in Galwan Valley | Oneindia News Chinese businesses are set to lose contracts in the Indian Railway and telecom as India plans economic assault on neighbour after Galwan Valley violence; India-China major general level talks held after clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives; Nepal upper house votes on map bill today that claims parts of Indian territory; PM Modi says he is grateful for India's election to the UN Security Council, 'will work to promote global peace'; Ex-aide claims in tell-all Donald Trump pleaded with Xi for reelection and more news #GalwanValley #IndiaChina #SantoshBabu 0

