US student uses tech to play Mario and Sonic through car radio screen

This Computer Science student from Georgia State University has used software to be able to play games through his car radio screen.

In footage captured on June 15, the footage shows Nathaniel Holbus, 18, playing games including Mario and Sonic through the screen using a controller.

Holbus said: "I am an upcoming sophomore majoring in Computer Science, and I made a Raspberry Pi emulator that can play games through my car radio screen."