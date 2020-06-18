Chinese woman climbs into bus through window after being refused entry without scanning health QR code

A woman climbed into a bus through the window after being refused entry without scanning her health QR code in northern China.

In the video, shot in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on June 11, a woman is seen poking her head through window arguing with the driver.

She then attempted to force her way into the vehicle.

According to the bus driver named Ni Hongbo, he refused to let the woman board the bus as she did not scan her health QR code.

However, the woman then held the doors to refuse to let the bus go and stepped onto the front wheel to climb into the bus through the window.

Hongbo called the police and they took the woman away after arriving on site.

The video was provided by local media with permission.