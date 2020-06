India will turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining on June 18 via video conference in New Delhi.

"India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.

It has taught India to be self-reliant.

India to reduce its dependence on imports," said PM Modi.

To end reliance on imports and improve local production, Central government gave free hand to 41 coal mines.

This announcement was made under the stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy last month.