Ashworth hits out at government over NHS tracing app

Jonathan Ashworth has criticised the government over the roll-out of the NHS test and trace app.

The shadow health secretary said: “The government said that this app was absolutely necessary; now they’re saying it’s not necessary at all and it looks like we’re going to be waiting an eternity for it”.

Report by Jonesia.

