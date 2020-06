Old T-Shirt New Vibes: Fruit and veggie prints for days Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published 6 minutes ago Old T-Shirt New Vibes: Fruit and veggie prints for days Ever thought about using fruits and veggies to upgrade your old t-shirts with crazy colors and shapes? Well, now's your chance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this