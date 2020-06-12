India reports highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 334 deaths reported.

Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,237 deaths.

According to the Government of India, the recovery rate has further improved to 52.95%; the recoveries/deaths ratio stands at 94.07%:5.93%.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 18 informed that till June 17, 62,49,668 samples have been tested.

1,65,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.