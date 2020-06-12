Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India reports highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
India reports highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reports highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 334 deaths reported.

Total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946 including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,237 deaths.

According to the Government of India, the recovery rate has further improved to 52.95%; the recoveries/deaths ratio stands at 94.07%:5.93%.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 18 informed that till June 17, 62,49,668 samples have been tested.

1,65,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

The Latest: India reports highest 1-day spike in cases

NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest one-day spike of 12,281 coronavirus cases, raising the total to...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day


India’s coronavirus cases rise to fourth highest in world

India’s coronavirus caseload has become the fourth-largest in the world, overtaking the UK, by...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


COVID-19 cases in India spike by near 13K cases, tally over 3.66 Laskh

India on Thursday witnessed yet another single-day highest spike of almost 13,000 COVID-19 cases...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip [Video]

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Banquet halls in Delhi getting ready as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients [Video]

Banquet halls in Delhi getting ready as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients

Delhi administration is using hotels and banquet halls as makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add more beds to its health care infrastructure. Shehnai banquet hall has acquired by the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Cuomo, De Blasio Offer Mixed Messages About NYC Entering Phase 2 Of Reopening [Video]

Cuomo, De Blasio Offer Mixed Messages About NYC Entering Phase 2 Of Reopening

New York City is set to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Monday -- or is it? CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published