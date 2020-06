Indian residents destroy Chinese products as tensions erupt after border standoff

Residents in Surat, west India destroyed Chinese brand television sets showing their anger over tensions at the border which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Footage filmed on June 17 shows the locals throwing a TV from their balcony and then stomping on it.

The men are also heard shouting "Long live India." Tensions escalated at the Chinese-Indian border in the Galwan Valley leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead on June 16.