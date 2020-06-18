UK boy with cerebral palsy flawlessly plays the piano

This 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy defies the odds and can play Beethoven's Fur Elise flawlessly.

Lennie from Leeds, UK has various disabilities including cerebral palsy, which confines him to a wheelchair, but he doesn't let that stop him from following his passion for music.

"Lennie's cerebral palsy means that he struggles to hold a pencil or cutlery properly.

Despite his challenges, he is somehow able to play the piano.

Lennie is spreading love and positivity through his music and fundraising along the way for his amazing specialist school, Paces Sheffield," his mum Sally, told Newsflare.

The clip was filmed on May 2.