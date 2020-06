Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty reaches Bandra Police Station for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18.

She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case.

The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.