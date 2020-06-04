Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation
Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.
Zla Official Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China’s legislation 1 minute ago
Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation Concerns are gr https://t.co/MDSb3lytXh 5 minutes ago
Denjiro＋1 @RohitBJP @s_duvvuri I understand that this conflict was intended to divert the dissatisfaction of the Chinese peop… https://t.co/lpjkfqQuTZ 1 hour ago
Philippe Baumann2 RT @StatesmanWorld: The Hong Kong security law speaks of a power whose main problem is loneliness. https://t.co/o6b2OGKos5 3 days ago
New Statesman World The Hong Kong security law speaks of a power whose main problem is loneliness. https://t.co/o6b2OGKos5 3 days ago
Paul Wong RT @WesJWHK: @guyverhofstadt Thank you Mr Verhofstadt MEP
CCP🇨🇳is a totalitarian regime w/ growing power & ambitions, threatening not only… 4 days ago
the Frank Kelly #China still has not fully revealed the details of the new.National security law in Hong Kong. This may be a sign B… https://t.co/Dvidw4TWSf 4 days ago
విచక్షణగల 3/11 current battle against the growing reach of Beijing and its National Security Law. What does this mean for Hon… https://t.co/NbCfc0t4Fg 6 days ago
Hong Kong chief calls opponents "enemy of the people"Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday urged opponents of Beijing's plan to impose national security legislation in the financial hub to stop "smearing" the effort, saying those who did were "the enemy..
Protesters sing unofficial anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong' on anniversary of unrestAround 30 to 40 protesters gathered at a Hong Kong mall to sing their unofficial anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" one year after protests began.
Newsflare's filmer said: "One year ago, violent protests..
Thousands descend onto Hong Kong's Victoria Park to remember Tiananmen Square massacre 31 years onThousands of Hongkongers have descended on Victoria Park to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.