Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation
Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation

Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition.

Hong Kong security law draft to be put before China's top parliament body

The top decision-making body of China's parliament will review a draft of national security...
China passes draft of controversial Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday passed a draft of a national security...
Group of 86 NGOs issue letter calling for scrapping of planned Hong Kong security law

A group of 86 non-government organisations issued a joint letter on Wednesday asking Chinese...
zlabiz

Zla Official Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China’s legislation 1 minute ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation Concerns are gr https://t.co/MDSb3lytXh 5 minutes ago

jcfDL9AUuR6d9gY

Denjiro＋1 @RohitBJP @s_duvvuri I understand that this conflict was intended to divert the dissatisfaction of the Chinese peop… https://t.co/lpjkfqQuTZ 1 hour ago

PhBaumann

Philippe Baumann2 RT @StatesmanWorld: The Hong Kong security law speaks of a power whose main problem is loneliness. https://t.co/o6b2OGKos5 3 days ago

StatesmanWorld

New Statesman World The Hong Kong security law speaks of a power whose main problem is loneliness. https://t.co/o6b2OGKos5 3 days ago

HKer2047

Paul Wong RT @WesJWHK: @guyverhofstadt Thank you Mr Verhofstadt MEP CCP🇨🇳is a totalitarian regime w/ growing power & ambitions, threatening not only… 4 days ago

frankkelly63

the Frank Kelly #China still has not fully revealed the details of the new.National security law in Hong Kong. This may be a sign B… https://t.co/Dvidw4TWSf 4 days ago

SundinLinda

విచక్షణగల 3/11 current battle against the growing reach of Beijing and its National Security Law. What does this mean for Hon… https://t.co/NbCfc0t4Fg 6 days ago


Hong Kong chief calls opponents "enemy of the people" [Video]

Hong Kong chief calls opponents "enemy of the people"

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday urged opponents of Beijing's plan to impose national security legislation in the financial hub to stop "smearing" the effort, saying those who did were "the enemy..

Protesters sing unofficial anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong' on anniversary of unrest [Video]

Protesters sing unofficial anthem 'Glory to Hong Kong' on anniversary of unrest

Around 30 to 40 protesters gathered at a Hong Kong mall to sing their unofficial anthem "Glory to Hong Kong" one year after protests began. Newsflare's filmer said: "One year ago, violent protests..

Thousands descend onto Hong Kong's Victoria Park to remember Tiananmen Square massacre 31 years on [Video]

Thousands descend onto Hong Kong's Victoria Park to remember Tiananmen Square massacre 31 years on

Thousands of Hongkongers have descended on Victoria Park to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

