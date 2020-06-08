Actor Danny Masterson charged with r*ping three women

Actor Danny Masterson Has Been Charged with 3 Counts of Felony Rape



“That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, which he denies. Tom Waits reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:17 Published 4 hours ago

'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Rape Of 3 Women



Actor Danny Masterson was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:34 Published 9 hours ago