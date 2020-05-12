Comedian Chris D'Elia denies s*xual misconduct allegations

Comedian Chris D'Elia has insisted he "never knowingly pursued" any underage females.

In a statement to USA TODAY, comedian Chris D'Elia, who played a sexual predator on the Netflix...

Geri McLean 🇯🇲😎 Women are speaking out against comedian Chris D'Elia with claims that he sexually harassed them — many when they we… https://t.co/l4w96AZobO 2 hours ago

JoeKing Women are speaking out against comedian Chris D'Elia with claims that he sexually harassed them — many when they we… https://t.co/3fvc52EUQV 50 minutes ago