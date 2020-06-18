Ali Fazal s mother no more Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:58s - Published 1 day ago Actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17 in Lucknow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Angira Bharadwaj RT @FeminaIndia: Ali Fazal's heartfelt goodbye to his late mother is tugging at our heartstrings. Read more, now! #Trending https://t.co/cR… 46 minutes ago Femina Ali Fazal's heartfelt goodbye to his late mother is tugging at our heartstrings. Read more, now! #Trending https://t.co/cRt23uk5Ps 23 hours ago Watsupptoday Richa Chadha mourns Ali Fazal’s mother, says ‘rest in peace auntie’ Check out for more : https://t.co/2P0Lt1KgbD https://t.co/YhGfoZlDuf 1 day ago indulgexpress The actor shared a message on social media saying: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma... You were… https://t.co/MGLG4EY8yD 1 day ago Kavita RT @Iamdahdude: Actor Ali Fazal Mother Is no more. She took her last breath few minutes ago. Rest in peace 😑😑😑 2 days ago Piyush Actor Ali Fazal Mother Is no more. She took her last breath few minutes ago. Rest in peace 😑😑😑 2 days ago Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ रज़िया मशकूर Ali Fazal’s mother no more https://t.co/tNBgNFXUU9 2 days ago Subhodayam Subbarao Ali Fazal’s mother no more, actor requests privacy https://t.co/RmdtoqHx7H 2 days ago