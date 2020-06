Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ

Protesters in Portland, Oregon have set up their own autonomous zone similar to Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Rushes from June 18 shows protesters building barriers and blocking off roads to construct the "Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone," which has been shortened to "PKAZ" by protesters.

Patrick Kimmons was a black man who was shot dead by Portland Police in 2018.