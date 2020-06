Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match

Real Madrid train as they prepare for their next La Liga match against Valencia.

RAMOS CELEBRATING GOAL STORY: Real Madrid players trained on Wednesday (June 17) ahead of their La Liga match against Valencia.

Zinedine Zidane's team beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday (June 14) in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Madrid are five points behind league leaders Barcelona but can reduce that to two when they play Valencia in front of an empty stadium on Thursday evening (June 18).

As in the Bundesliga, which earlier in May became the first major European league to start up again after being disrupted by the pandemic, all La Liga matches until the end of the season will take place without spectators.

Real Madrid will play their remaining five home games at the 6,000-capacity Estadio Alfredo di Stefano based at their training ground, as they are currently renovating their Santiago Bernabeu home.

