New Employee Takes a Tumble on Third Day

Occurred on December 5, 2019 / Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: This video was taken on my 3rd day at a new job.

I was wanting to impress my colleagues by showing them I could ride this thing.

I bragged about how I could skate, snowboard, etc, and that it would be a breeze.

Turned out I wasn't as graceful as I thought I would be.