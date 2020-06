Chelsea reach agreement to sign Werner from Leipzig

Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July.

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF TIMO WERNER, FILE FOOTAGE OF CHELSEA'S STAMFORD BRIDGE AND MANAGER, FRANK LAMPARD SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

RB LEIPZIG FORWARD, TIMO WERNER, ON PITCH AT TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH 2.

RB LEIPZIG PLAYERS ON PITCH 3.

WERNER WALKING ON PITCH WITH TEAM MATES 4.

TRAINING SESSION IN PROGRESS 5.

WERNER SHARING A JOKE WITH TEAM MATES 6.

WERNER PASSING BALL WITH TEAM MATES 7.

VARIOUS OF WERNER AND TEAM MATES JOGGING AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (FILE - MARCH 23, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

WERNER KICKING BALL DURING GERMANY TRAINING SESSION 9.

WERNER AT TRAINING SESSION 10.

WERNER TAKING PART IN PRACTICE GAME LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - MARCH 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 11.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF STAMFORD BRIDGE, CHELSEA'S STADIUM 12.

SIGN, READING: "STAMFORD BRIDGE SW16 HOME OF CHELSEA FC" LONDON, ENGLAND UNITED KINGDOM (FILE) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 13.

VARIOUS EXTERIORS OF STAMFORD BRIDGE 14.

CHELSEA BADGE 15.

EXTERIOR OF STAMFORD BRIDGE STOKE D'ABERNON, NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE - FEBRUARY 24, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 16.

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK LAMPARD WALKING ONTO TRAINING PITCH AS HE PUTS ON HIS GLOVES STOKE D'ABERNON, NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FILE - NOVEMBER 4, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 17.

LAMPARD KICKING BALL 18.

TRAINING IN PROGRESS AS LAMPARD WATCHES ON STORY: Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (June 18).

Werner, 24, will remain at Leipzig until the end of the Bundesliga season and his transfer to the English side is subject to passing a medical.

"I'm delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said in a statement.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years.

You will forever be in my heart.

"I look forward to next season with my new team mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans.

Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.