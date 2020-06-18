Oversize Load Scrapes Against Overpass

Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Info from Licensor: "On June 9, 2020, an oversize load-carrying truck struck and damaged an overpass bridge in Canada.

City crews inspected the bridge and made repairs as necessary on the same day.

ICBC Insurance is currently going after the out of province driver for damages.

If the driver had managed to change one more lane to the left, he would have had enough clearance to clear it.

The bridge has visible damage on the exterior to this day."