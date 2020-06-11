Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Raab would not 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter movement
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Dominic Raab would not 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Dominic Raab would not 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Asked if he would take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I take the knee for two people: the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

AFL players take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

AFL players have taken a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before the opening bounce of...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReuterstalkSPORTDaily StarBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsSOHHJapan TodayIndependent


‘Taking a knee is just the start, we need to push for actual change’ – Andros Townsend says Premier League stars must be keep taking strong action to support Black Lives Matter movement

Andros Townsend has praised the Premier League’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but...
talkSPORT - Published

Sesame Street, protests in the car: How Phoenix's autism community is participating in the Black Lives Matter movement

Phoenix-area residents with autism have created unique solutions to show their support for the Black...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •Independent




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts [Video]

Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

Premier League players, including champions Manchester City, takle a knee before kickoff in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:19Published
White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola [Video]

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says white people should apologise for the treatment of black people on a night when Premier League players wore the slogan "Black Lives Matter" on their shirts.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:59Published
Twin Cities Pride Virtual Parade, Events Postponed [Video]

Twin Cities Pride Virtual Parade, Events Postponed

Twin Cities Pride weekend was already going to look different than previous years due to COVID-19 – but now it's been postponed for other reasons, reports Marielle Mohs (2:07). WCCO 4 News At 10 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:07Published