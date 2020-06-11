Asked if he would take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I take the knee for two people: the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me."

Dominic Raab would not 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Phoenix-area residents with autism have created unique solutions to show their support for the Black...

Andros Townsend has praised the Premier League’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement, but...

AFL players have taken a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement before the opening bounce of...