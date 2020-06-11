|
Dominic Raab would not 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter movement
Asked if he would take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I take the knee for two people: the Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me."
