North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

Lilian Posey RT @gumboqueen3030: TRUMP JUST WANTS FAKE PRAISE ! NO PROGRESS WILL EVER BE MADE AT NK , YALL ARE NOT FIT TO TRY IT ! JUST STOP PRAISING A… 4 hours ago CeCeResistance TRUMP JUST WANTS FAKE PRAISE ! NO PROGRESS WILL EVER BE MADE AT NK , YALL ARE NOT FIT TO TRY IT ! JUST STOP PRAISIN… https://t.co/dOmPb4NAiv 4 hours ago Tick's Opinion I would do what the man says to do or you might not like the outcome. I would be wise and do it now. Scrap the lo… https://t.co/ZHW5xevd49 12 hours ago Marafade em casa RT @Billbrowder: You only know a policy works when the other side starts squealing. North Korea says UK will be 'made to pay the price' for… 18 hours ago Joe Stracci So what happens when the next @Twitter hack is of POTUS’s account, and a tweet is sent that says: “On my command 5… https://t.co/bunJGbGb5U 1 day ago I am ToRe 🎙️ The Berlin wall is no different to the border between North and South Korea. We did it once- we will do it again.… https://t.co/xk0aNKwZRD 1 day ago Chris RT @TheNatlInterest: The sad fact is that North Korea has become quite comfortable with its nuclear weapon, says @StephanHaggard. https://t… 1 day ago National Interest The sad fact is that North Korea has become quite comfortable with its nuclear weapon, says @StephanHaggard. https://t.co/EAoa6xTkgn 1 day ago