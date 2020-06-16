North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

The South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday (June 17) expressed deep concern over the North's military plans announced after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War appreciated the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula. PM Modi said, "On this special occasion, I salute all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for establishing peace in the Korean peninsula. India is proud to have contributed to this cause by deploying 60 Para Field Hospital in the Korean Peninsula during the War. I also appreciate the efforts made by President Moon Jae-In to preserve and promote peace in the Korean peninsula."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday accepted the resignation of the minister responsible for relations with North Korea, as tensions with Pyongyang rise over the activities of defectors in the South and stalled diplomacy. Libby Hogan reports.
The liaison office in Kaesong - a gleaming blue-glass four-storey structure in an otherwise drab industrial city - was "ruined with a terrific explosion," North Korea's state news agency KCNA has said.
North Korea on Wednesday rejected South Korea’s offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tensions over defector activity and stalled reconciliation efforts, vowing to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units. Libby Hogan reports.
North Korea has decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday, as a report suggested North Korean troops were taking down loudspeakers recently reinstalled at the fortified border. Libby Hogan reports.
North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Ryan Brooks reports.
South Korean officials said on Wednesday they will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea. The comments came one day after North Korea barraged an inter-Korean liaison office with criticism of the south. South Korean Blue House presidential spokesman Yoon Do-han said the criticism was very rude. The criticism is coming from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
North Korea blew up an office set up to foster better ties with South Korea in its border town of Kaesong on Tuesday after it threatened to take action if North Korean defectors went ahead with a campaign to send propaganda leaflets into the North. Libby Hogan reports.
Business Insider reports North Korea is readying to do a massive litter dump into South Korea. North Korea announced Tuesday it was preparing 3,000 balloons stuffed with more than 12 million propaganda leaflets, as well as cigarette butts and other trash. State media says it's a retaliatory gesture for South Korea failing to stop defectors from dropping anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets into North Korea. Relations between the two are deteriorating even beyond their usual uneasy standoff.
Loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border were seen reinstalled in North Korea on Tuesday (June 23) after such systems were taken down when the two Koreas signed an accord in 2018 to cease "all..