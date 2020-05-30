Global  

‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch
Nintendo announced the sequel to the N64 classic on Wednesday.
N64 classic Pokémon Snap is getting a sequel on the Switch

The Pokémon Company today announced in a special presentation that, after years of fans pleading,...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •engadgetThe Verge


Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now

Nintendo has now released a new free Switch game to help folks stay active at home. While it might...
9to5Toys - Published

'Pokémon Snap!' makes its triumphant return on Nintendo Switch

New Pokémon Snap! was revealed Tuesday during the Pokémon Company's stream of new releases,...
Mashable - Published



