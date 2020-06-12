Global  

Huge Black Lives Matter sculpture erected in Seattle's 'autonomous zone'
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:57s
Huge Black Lives Matter sculpture erected in Seattle's 'autonomous zone'

Huge Black Lives Matter sculpture erected in Seattle's 'autonomous zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill 'autonomous zone' have erected a huge Black Lives Matter sculpture at Cal Anderson Park.

Footage from Wednesday (June 17) shows the volunteer-created artwork being lowered into position by a crane.

