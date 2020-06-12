Huge Black Lives Matter sculpture erected in Seattle's 'autonomous zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill 'autonomous zone' have erected a huge Black Lives Matter sculpture at Cal Anderson Park.
Footage from Wednesday (June 17) shows the volunteer-created artwork being lowered into position by a crane.
Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZProtesters in Portland, Oregon have set up their own autonomous zone similar to Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).
Rushes from June 18 shows protesters building barriers and blocking off..
‘All Black Lives Matter’ mural will stay on Hollywood Boulevard a bit longerThe huge “All Black Lives Matter” mural on Hollywood Boulevard that thousands of people marched across over the weekend, calling for racial justice, will stay in place for the time being, local..
WEB EXTRA: Kids Hold Their Own Black Lives Matter ProtestA group of kids in Seattle area were spotted marching through their neighborhood last week chanting "Black Lives Matter". They told their neighbor they're working to raise money for the National Urban..