Aunt Jemima Syrup to Rebrand Due to Racist Origins
On Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced its popular Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix brand will be retired.

Quaker Oats to re-name Aunt Jemima pancake brand, change logo

Quaker Oats says it will re-brand its Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix because it acknowledges the...
PepsiCo to drop Aunt Jemima name, criticized for racist history; Uncle Ben's under review

PepsiCo Inc will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, it said on...
Acknowledging 'racial stereotype,' PepsiCo to drop Aunt Jemima name, brand

PepsiCo Inc will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, it said on...
Twitter Claims 'Aunt Karen' as Potential New Syrup Name

Twitter Claims ‘Aunt Karen’ as Potential New Syrup Name

Aunt Jemima is changing its name based on racist history, and Twitter has a few suggestions. ‘Aunt Karen’ as a new name began circulating the internet in response to the brand’s statement and it..

Aunt Jemima To Change Name, Mascot

Aunt Jemima To Change Name, Mascot

Associated Press Aunt Jemima is changing its name and losing its mascot of a Black woman that has been criticized for years for its roots in racism and minstrelsy. Parent company PepsiCo said new..

Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past

Aunt Jemima Brand, With Texas Connection, Acknowledges Racist Past

Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype, one with Texas roots to a real person.

