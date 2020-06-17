|
|
|
|
Aunt Jemima Syrup to Rebrand Due to Racist Origins
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Aunt Jemima Syrup to Rebrand Due to Racist Origins
On Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced its popular Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix brand will be retired.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Quaker Oats says it will re-brand its Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix because it acknowledges the...
bizjournals - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax
|
PepsiCo Inc will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, it said on...
Reuters - Published
Also reported by •CTV News •Reuters India
|
PepsiCo Inc will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, it said on...
Reuters - Published
Also reported by •Reuters India
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Twitter Claims ‘Aunt Karen’ as Potential New Syrup Name
Aunt Jemima is changing its name based on racist history, and Twitter has a few suggestions. ‘Aunt Karen’ as a new name began circulating the internet in response to the brand’s statement and it..
Credit: What's Trending Duration: 03:14Published
|
Aunt Jemima To Change Name, Mascot
Associated Press Aunt Jemima is changing its name and losing its mascot of a Black woman that has been criticized for years for its roots in racism and minstrelsy. Parent company PepsiCo said new..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published
|
|