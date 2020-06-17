Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
4 minutes ago
The donation is on behalf of Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Netflix CEO commits $120 million for black higher-education institutions
The leader of Netflix Inc. is now adding his voice — and part of his considerable fortune — to...
bizjournals - Published
21 hours ago
Also reported by •
Seattle Times
•
NYTimes.com
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
European Union
Google
Amazon
Facebook
Beijing
Coronavirus disease 2019
John Bolton
Mike Pompeo
Yang Jiechi
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
Dame Vera Lynn
Pompeo
Justin Trudeau
Vera Lynn Dies
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America
Brexit briefing: 196 days until the end of the transition period
Google's Chrome target of massive spying attack
PS5 Price Leaks On Amazon