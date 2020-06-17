Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Pledges $120M to Historically Black Institutions
The donation is on behalf of Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Netflix CEO commits $120 million for black higher-education institutions

The leader of Netflix Inc. is now adding his voice — and part of his considerable fortune — to...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.com




Tweets about this