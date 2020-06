We're Open Omaha: Vino Mas Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 03:02s - Published 1 week ago We're Open Omaha: Vino Mas 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DURING THISPANDEMIC.THIS MORNING...3 NEWS NOW ANCHORMAYA SAENZ CHECKSOUT VINO MAS.IF YOU'RE NEEDINGSOME WINE...VINO MAS IS OPEN.AND THEY'VE GOTQUITE THESELECTION.1:20 - 1:28"WE LOVE THEM ALL,WE CARRY THEMALL, WE HAVEEVERYTHING FROMBUBBLES ANDPROSECCO ANDSWEETS TOEVERYTHING WHITESAND REDS."THE SPOT...LOCATED NEAR 144THAND MAPLE IS A WINESHOP AND BAR.PRE-COVID-19...VINO MAS HOSTEDSOCIAL EVENTSTHROUGHOUT THEWEEK.4:38 - 4:55"OUR THREEBIGGEST DRAWS AREFRIDAY NIGHTTASTINGS, OURTHREE NIGHT - LIVEMUSIC,WEDNESDAYS,THURSDAYS, ANDFRIDAYS, AND THENWE HAVE A PARTYROOM, BUT ALLTHOSE THINGSWOULD BE VERYDIFFICULT FOR USAS STAFF TO NOTHAVE PEOPLEMINGLING ANDSTANDING, TOOCLOSE TO WHAT ISTHE RESTRICTION."DUE TO THEPANDEMIC...THEIR BAR SERVICEWAS CLOSED FORWEEKS.2:07 - 2:43"THANKFULLY WEHAVE BEEN ABLE TOBE A RETAIL STORESO HOURS WENTIMMEDIATELY FROM11:30 TO 5:30, WEDISCONTINUED OUREVENING HOURSAND THEN JUSTBECAUSE OF OUREXTREMELYWONDERFULCUSTOMER BASETHAT WE HAVE ANDBEING LOYAL TO US,WE'VE BEEN ABLE TOSTAY BUSY AS ARETAIL STORE.WE'VE ADDED SOMETHINGS LIKE - WEHAVE WINES ONSALE ALL THE TIMERIGHT NOWDURING ALL OF THISAND THEN WEOFFER CURBSIDEPICKUP WHERE YOUCAN CALL IN ANDANYONE OF US CANHELP YOU PICK OUTYOUR WINE AND WECAN HAVE YOU PAYFOR IT OVER THEPHONE AND WECAN DELIVER IT TOYOU CURBSIDE SOYOU DON'T EVENHAVE TO COME INTHE STORE."THEY ALSO ADDED ADELIVERY SERVICE.AND SINCE JUNE 1..THEY OPENED THEBAR AT 50% CAPACITY.3:13 - 3:21"OUR BAR PORTIONHAS NOT REALLYPICKED UP MUCH -IT'S STILL VERY VERYSLOW, WE STILLHAVE RETAILPREDOMINANTLY ASOUR INCOME RIGHTNOW."ASSISTANT MANAGERDEB HARDING SAYSTHEY WON'T BE FULLYOPEN UNTIL ALLRESTRICTIONS ARELIFTED.5:01 - 5:12"WE ARE GOING TOSTAY AT LEASTUNTIL THE HOLIDAYWEEKEND AT OUR11:30 TO 5:30 - YOUCAN COME IN ANDENJOY A GLASS OFWINE, WE HAVE OURTABLES SET UP FORSOCIALDISTANCING."IN THE MEANTIME...THEY'VE TURNEDTHEIR WINETASTINGS...TO VIRTUAL ONES.5:45 - 5:58"WE DID START LIVESTREAMING AFRIDAY NIGHT WINETASTING ABOUTNINE WEEKS AGOSO A LOT OF OURCUSTOMERS HAVEBOUGHT THEBOTTLES THAT WEREFOCUSING ON THATLIVE STREAM WINETASTING AND THENWE JUST ENJOY ITVIA THE COMPUTER,TOGETHER INSTEADOF LIVE HERE."HARDING SAYS IT'STOUGH TIMES FOREVERYBODY...BUT THE PANDEMICHAS HIGHLIGHTEDTHE IMPORTANCE OFSUPPORTING LOCAL.9:27 - 9:39"GOOD FRIENDS,GOOD TIMES, GOODWINE IS OURSAYING HERE AND IJUST REALLY THINKTHAT OURCUSTOMER BASEHAS REALLY MADEUS VERY HAPPYDURING THIS TIMEBECAUSE THEIRLOYALTY HASMEANT A LOT TOUS."IN OMAHA...MAYA SAENZ 3NNONCE AGAIN...IT'S LOCATED INNORTHWEST OMAHA...NEAR 144TH ANDEAGLE RUN DRIVE.IT'S OPEN MONDAYTHROUGH SATURDAY.THE HOURS ARE ONTHE SCREEN.YOU CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ABOUTIT ...AND OTHER OPENBUSINESSES ON OURWEBPAGE...UNDER THE SPECIAL







