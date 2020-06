Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 06:50s - Published 1 week ago Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars Zellweger received her first Academy Award win for her portrayal of Judy Garland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend