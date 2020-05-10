Global  

Who Is Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick?
Housing, communities and local government minister Robert Jenrick has had a meteoric rise to the cabinet, only becoming an MP in 2014.

One of the ministers entrusted to deliver the daily coronavirus briefings, his short time in the inner circle of government hasn’t been without controversy.

At the beginning of the pandemic, he was accused of not adhering to the guidelines but now a decision he made on a property development is being called into question by opposing parties who see a conflict of interest.

